Laser-weapon contract for U.S. Army awarded to Lockheed Martin

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

Graphic: Lockheed Martin BOTHELL, Wash. Lockheed Martin won a contract with the U.S. Army to develop and deliver up to four 300 kW-class laser weapon systems to the Army’s Indirect Fire Protection Capability-High Energy Laser (IFPC-HEL) prototype program.

Under the terms of the contract, Lockheed Martin is tasked with delivering two 300 kW-class IFPC-HEL prototypes, with an option for two additional 300 kW-class units.

The company's award announcement describes the IFPC-HEL as a weapon system that complements other layered defense components to protect soldiers from in-field threats including uncrewed aerial systems, rockets, artillery and mortars, and hostile rotary and fixed-wing aircraft.