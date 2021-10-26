Military Embedded Systems

Laser weapon from GA-EMS and Boeing garners U.S. Army contract for prototype

News

October 26, 2021

Lisa Daigle

Assistant Managing Editor

Military Embedded Systems

GA-EMS artist concept.

ATLANTA & CHICAGO. A team consisting of personnel from General Atomics Electromagnetic Systems (GA-EMS) and Boeing has won a U.S. Army Rapid Capabilities and Critical Technologies Office (RCCTO) contract to develop a 300 kW-class solid-state distributed gain high-energy laser weapon system (HELWS). 

Under the terms of the contract with the Army, the GA-EMS/Boeing team will deliver and demonstrate a 300 kW-class distributed gain laser with an integrated Boeing beam director.  

Company officials say that the HELWS will leverage the GA-EMS scalable distributed gain laser technology with Boeing’s beam director and precision acquisition, tracking, and pointing software to provide a complete demonstrator with excellent laser and beam control.

Scott Forney, president of GA-EMS, calls the soon-to-be-demonstrated weapon system a "leap-ahead capability for air and missile defense."

Featured Companies

