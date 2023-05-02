Micross acquires Technograph Microcircuits

News

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

MELVILLE, N.Y. High-reliability microelectronic solution provider Micross Components has acquired Technograph Microcircuits (Portsmouth, U.K.), a provider of hybrid integrated circuits, RF and microwave products, optoelectronics, and PCB assembly parts

According to the acquisition announcement, Technograph provides complete solutions comprising substrate, printing, chip and wire assembly, hermetic packaging, packaging test, and reliability screening, as well as obsolescence management and reverse engineering. Additionally, Technograph products are designed and tested to MIL-STD-883, with its operating facility maintaining ISO 9001/14001/9450 quality certifications.

Vincent Buffa, Chairman & CEO of Micross, stated, "The acquisition of Technograph will greatly expand Micross' proprietary portfolio of high-reliability MCM [multi-chip-module], ASIC, and PCB products and services, which will enhance overall product performance and reduce supply-chain risk for the benefit of our customers."