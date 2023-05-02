Military Embedded Systems

Micross acquires Technograph Microcircuits

News

May 02, 2023

Lisa Daigle

Assistant Managing Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Micross acquires Technograph Microcircuits

MELVILLE, N.Y. High-reliability microelectronic solution provider Micross Components has acquired Technograph Microcircuits (Portsmouth, U.K.), a provider of hybrid integrated circuits, RF and microwave products, optoelectronics, and PCB assembly parts

According to the acquisition announcement, Technograph provides complete solutions comprising substrate, printing, chip and wire assembly, hermetic packaging, packaging test, and reliability screening, as well as obsolescence management and reverse engineering. Additionally, Technograph products are designed and tested to MIL-STD-883, with its operating facility maintaining ISO 9001/14001/9450 quality certifications.

Vincent Buffa, Chairman & CEO of Micross, stated, "The acquisition of Technograph will greatly expand Micross' proprietary portfolio of high-reliability MCM [multi-chip-module], ASIC, and PCB products and services, which will enhance overall product performance and reduce supply-chain risk for the benefit of our customers."

Featured Companies

Micross

Website
[email protected]
855.426.6766
Categories
Radar/EW - RF & Microwave
Radar/EW - Rugged Computing
Topic Tags
Unmanned
Story
The U.S. Army's ability to "see first, shoot second" rolls on with UGVs

October 12, 2011

More Unmanned
A.I.
Photo credit: Advanced Brain Monitoring
News
DARPA surveillance system uses EEG for image filtering

September 20, 2012

More A.I.
Cyber
Story
Secure virtualization combines traditional desktop OSs and embedded RTOSs in military embedded systems

May 31, 2010

More Cyber
Comms
Story
Hermetic power packaging vs. PEMs for mil electronics: No power issues here

July 27, 2011

More Comms