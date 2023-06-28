More air defense radars for Ukraine to be supplied by Hensoldt

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Photo courtesy Hensoldt

TAUFKIRCHEN, Germany. Hensoldt is once again shipping air defense radars to Ukraine, this time winning a contract to provide four additional multifunction radars for the IRIS-T SLM air defense system developed by Diehl Defence in an effort to bolster Ukraine's protection against aerial attacks, Hensoldt announced in a statement.

The deal, worth a mid-double-digit million sum, will see the delivery of the TRML-4D radars starting in January 2024, according to the announcement.

The TRML-4D radar is designed for the detection, tracking, and classification of diverse aerial threats -- particularly small, fast, and low-flying or maneuvering cruise missiles, as well as aircraft and helicopters, the statement reads. The system is reportedly capable of tracking approximately 1,500 targets within a 250 km radius.