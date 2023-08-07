Military Embedded Systems

Multi-function AESA radars for various military platforms to be provided by ViaSat

News

August 07, 2023

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Multi-function AESA radars for various military platforms to be provided by ViaSat

CARLSBAD, California. ViaSat Inc. has won more than $80 million in contracts for the development of Active Electronically Scanned Array (AESA) systems for ground, maritime, and space applications, according to a company statement.

AESA is a type of phased array antenna used in military platforms that has increased flexibility and resilience and is often utilized for multiple beams, low probability of intercept, and jamming resistance, the statement reads, adding that the company is leveraging commercial AESA phased array antenna technology and products to meet defense requirements.

The developments will extend ViaSat's current phased array technology to support defense operational environments and mission needs, Viasat says.

Featured Companies

ViaSat

6155 El Camino Real
Carlsbad, CA 92009
Website
Categories
Radar/EW - RF & Microwave
Radar/EW - Sensors
Avionics
Story
Case study: LiDAR system provides helicopter pilots a clear line of sight in brownouts

June 24, 2008

More Avionics
Unmanned
Story
The U.S. Army's ability to "see first, shoot second" rolls on with UGVs

October 12, 2011

More Unmanned
A.I.
Photo credit: Advanced Brain Monitoring
News
DARPA surveillance system uses EEG for image filtering

September 20, 2012

More A.I.
Comms
Story
Hermetic power packaging vs. PEMs for mil electronics: No power issues here

July 27, 2011

More Comms