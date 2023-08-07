Multi-function AESA radars for various military platforms to be provided by ViaSat

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

CARLSBAD, California. ViaSat Inc. has won more than $80 million in contracts for the development of Active Electronically Scanned Array (AESA) systems for ground, maritime, and space applications, according to a company statement.

AESA is a type of phased array antenna used in military platforms that has increased flexibility and resilience and is often utilized for multiple beams, low probability of intercept, and jamming resistance, the statement reads, adding that the company is leveraging commercial AESA phased array antenna technology and products to meet defense requirements.

The developments will extend ViaSat's current phased array technology to support defense operational environments and mission needs, Viasat says.