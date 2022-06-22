NI demonstrates new critical RF measurement technique with wireless LAN signals at IMS

News

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

INTERNATIONAL MICROWAVE SYMPOSIUM--IMS 2022, DENVER. NI is demonstrating a new fast convergence cross-correlation measurement technique to provide superior error vector magnitude (EVM) performance with wireless local area network (WLAN) signals at this week's IMS in Denver.

Company officials say that the new technique uses patented technology that enables engineers to improve both the accuracy and measurement speed of critical EVM measurements; one of the most challenging RF performance measurements of new WiFi7 (or IEEE 802.11be standard) designs is the EVM measurement over wide RF bandwidth.

WiFi7 also introduces new technical requirements to WLAN device manufacturers and has more stringent RF performance requirements for WLAN systems and components.

Visit NI at IMS in Booth 5020.