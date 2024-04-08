PRODUCT OF THE WEEK: MPG’s SPCL-00734 Broadband Diplexer

This week’s product, the Microwave Products Group (MPG) SPCL-00734 Broadband Diplexer, is for applications that require dependable signal separation for defense operations, accurate measurement capabilities for electronic warfare (EW), or improved signal integrity and radar systems.

The SPCL-00734 separates carriers below 5 GHz from their harmonics up to 40 GHz and prevents the carrier from reflecting to the D.U.T or entering the spectrum analyzer.

The device has customizable options to meet size and weight constraints without compromising performance. The filters can be tailored to meet exact specifications, whether for specific frequency bands, precise insertion loss, isolation levels, or power handling capabilities

Features

Lowpass port

Passband: DC to 5500 MHz

Insertion Loss: 2.0 dB max

Return Loss: DC to 5500 MHz: 12 dB min

Rejection: LP port to common port, highpass port terminated (7,000-40,000 MHz: -50 dB)

Power handling: Sea level at ambient temperature, COM port 50 Ohm loaded 1 W CW max (1 W CW max)

Highpass port

Passband: 7,000 – 40,000 MHz

Insertion Loss: 2.0 dB max

Return Loss: 7,000 – 40,000 MHz: -10 dB

Rejection: LP port to common port, highpass port terminated (DC – 5,500 MHz: -55 dB)

Power Handling: Sea level at ambient temperature, COM port 50 Ohm loaded 1 W CW max (2W CW max)

Mechanical specifications:

RF connections: 2.92 mm

Defense market support

MPG supports the defense industry with sophisticated filters, switches, and solutions designed to mitigate RF interference in highly complex environments, while protecting sensitive communications and allowing military platforms to operate multiple radios without interference. Applications include airborne command posts, jet fighters, or fielded in ground-fixed and ground-mobile systems, including signals intelligence (SIGINT) and radio intercept technology.

For more information, visit the SPCL-00734 product page here, or visit the company’s website, or follow the links below.

Resources: