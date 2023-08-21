Radar module assemblies for U.S. Navy AN/SPY-6 family garners CAES $200 million contract

News

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image courtesy Raytheon ARLINGTON, Va. Mission-critical RF technology company CAES reports that it won a $200 million follow-on, full-rate hardware production and sustainment award from Raytheon, an RTX business.

Under the terms of the Raytheon contract, CAES will provide fully tested radar module assemblies for the U.S. Navy’s AN/SPY-6 family of radars, which the Navy uses on six classes of ships. The CAES announcement details the SPY-6's usefulness in defending against ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, hostile aircraft, and surface ships simultaneously and states that if can realize several advantages over legacy radars, including greater detection range, increased sensitivity, and more accurate discrimination.

CAES has already spent multiple years partnering with Raytheon on the SPY-6 program and has begun delivering hardware, according to the announcement.