Raytheon closes $1.1 billion AIM-9X missile contract with U.S. Navy

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Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

AIM-9X image: U.S. Air Force TUCSON, Ariz. Raytheon (an RTX business) won a contract worth $1.1 billion contract from the U.S. Navy to produce AIM-9X Block II missiles to strengthen U.S. military inventory and meet increased demand for the missiles from allied nations.

Under the terms of the contract, Raytheon will produce AIM-9X missiles -- an advanced infrared tracking, short-range air-to-air and surface-to-air missile -- together with its associated hardware and software for U.S. and Foreign Military Sales customers.

Raytheon officials say that the system is configured for easy installation on a range of modern aircraft and enables layered defense options with ground-aunched capabilities, including the National Advanced Surface to Air Missile System (NASAMS).

Most of the work under this contract is expected to take place in Tucson, Arizona.