Military Embedded Systems

Raytheon Intelligence & Space completes acquisition of SEAKR Engineering

News

November 30, 2021

Lisa Daigle

Assistant Managing Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Photo by Wendy Wei/Pexels

ARLINGTON, Va. Raytheon Technologies announced it has completed the acquisition of privately-held space electronics firm SEAKR Engineering (Centennial, Colorado). SEAKR Engineering is now a wholly-owned subsidiary of Raytheon Technologies, reporting to Raytheon Intelligence & Space, one of four RTX businesses.

According to the announcement of the deal, Raytheon Technologies stated that SEAKR Engineering supplies space-qualified state-of-the-art electronics for advanced processors, networked systems, reconfigurable radio-frequency and electro-optical payloads, and digital channelizers and beamformers. The systems use SEAKR’s "Radiation Hardened system By Design" (RHBD) techniques that have been deployed in over 300 space missions.

Featured Companies

Raytheon Technologies

Categories
Radar/EW - RF & Microwave
Unmanned - Rugged Computing
Topic Tags
Unmanned
Press Release
PickNik Robotics’ MoveIt Studio Helps Organizations to Easily Command Complex Robotic Arms in the Most Challenging Environments
More Unmanned
Radar/EW
Photo by Wendy Wei/Pexels
News
Raytheon Intelligence & Space completes acquisition of SEAKR Engineering
More Radar/EW
Cyber
BAE Systems image.
News
Digital engineering to be used by BAE Systems under cybersecurity contract
More Cyber
Comms
General Atomics image.
News
EO/IR satellite prototype by GA-EMS has been upgraded for Space Force program
More Comms