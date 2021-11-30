Raytheon Intelligence & Space completes acquisition of SEAKR Engineering

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

Photo by Wendy Wei/Pexels ARLINGTON, Va. Raytheon Technologies announced it has completed the acquisition of privately-held space electronics firm SEAKR Engineering (Centennial, Colorado). SEAKR Engineering is now a wholly-owned subsidiary of Raytheon Technologies, reporting to Raytheon Intelligence & Space, one of four RTX businesses.

According to the announcement of the deal, Raytheon Technologies stated that SEAKR Engineering supplies space-qualified state-of-the-art electronics for advanced processors, networked systems, reconfigurable radio-frequency and electro-optical payloads, and digital channelizers and beamformers. The systems use SEAKR’s "Radiation Hardened system By Design" (RHBD) techniques that have been deployed in over 300 space missions.