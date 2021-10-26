Remote-sensing laser technology wins $2.6 million contract to detect vehicle-borne explosives

Military Embedded Systems

October 26, 2021

Lisa Daigle

SOUTHBOROUGH, Mass. Rugged-laser supplier Block MEMS has won a $2.6 million contract in support of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security's Science and Technology Directorate's drive to detect vehicle-borne improvised explosive devices (VBIEDs).

The focus of the program is to detect vehicles containing VBIEDs -- company officials say that the Block MEMS semiconductor-based laser technology can detect trace explosives at a standoff distance of up to five meters -- before they enter stadiums, parking structures, and other "soft targets." 

The program builds on Block's next-generation quantum cascade laser (QCL) technology, originally funded by the Intelligence Advanced Research Projects Activity (IARPA).

 

Featured Companies

U.S. Department of Homeland Security

1880 2nd Street Southwest
Washington, DC
Website

Intelligence Advanced Research Projects Activity (IARPA)

4600 Sangamore Road
Bethesda, MD 20816
Website

Block MEMS

Website
