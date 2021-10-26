Remote-sensing laser technology wins $2.6 million contract to detect vehicle-borne explosives

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

Ralf Vetterle/Pixabay SOUTHBOROUGH, Mass. Rugged-laser supplier Block MEMS has won a $2.6 million contract in support of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security's Science and Technology Directorate's drive to detect vehicle-borne improvised explosive devices (VBIEDs).

The focus of the program is to detect vehicles containing VBIEDs -- company officials say that the Block MEMS semiconductor-based laser technology can detect trace explosives at a standoff distance of up to five meters -- before they enter stadiums, parking structures, and other "soft targets."

The program builds on Block's next-generation quantum cascade laser (QCL) technology, originally funded by the Intelligence Advanced Research Projects Activity (IARPA).