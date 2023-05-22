RF and microwave components pact signed between Metamagnetics, Azure Summit Technology

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image courtesy Metamagnetics

MARLBOROUGH, Mass. RF and microwave provider Metamagnetics officially signed an $11 million contract for the "Shenandoah" program with RF solution provider Azure Summit Technology (Fairfax, Virginia); the contract includes one year of full rate production of the Auto-tune Filter (AtF) component and includes options for the entire follow-on production, possibly worth another $32 million through 2030.

The Metamagnetics AtF provides automatic selective attenuation (also called signal limiting) of above-threshold power signals while all other signals propagate unaltered, a capability that enables mitigation of EMS threats and interference with improved performance at a fraction of the cost.

According to the companies' announcement, Metamagnetics' RF and microwave components improve the resiliency of sensing and communications systems operating in a dense or uncooperative spectrum environment, while Azure Summit Technology develops and delivers high-performance RF hardware, firmware, and software products; multichannel software-defined radio (SDR) solutions for defense use; plus multifunction RF systems solutions that address emerging missions of national importance for U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) customers.