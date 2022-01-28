Military Embedded Systems

Ruggedized RF microelectronics in development with Mercury Systems

January 28, 2022

Emma Helfrich

Technology Editor

Stock image.

ANDOVER, Mass. Mercury Systems, Inc. announced it has won a $17 million contract to provide radio frequency (RF) microelectronics to support missile capabilities of the United States and its allies to better ensure air dominance.

According to the company, these multi-channel digital RF assemblies will aim to provide real-time signals intelligence data to more quickly provide information to the warfighter. The award was received in the company’s fiscal 2022 first quarter and is expected to be shipped over the next several quarters.

Officials claim that the company intended to utilize their position as one of only three domestic United States suppliers of key defense-grade microelectronics to carry out this delivery, ensuring security of the product.

Mercury Systems specializes in developing advanced, high-performance RF and digital signal processing technologies critical to maintaining dominance over the electromagnetic spectrum.

 

