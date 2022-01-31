Semiconductor supply chain, radar & electronic warfare designs, engineering talent

Semiconductor supply chain, radar & electronic warfare designs, engineering talentPodcast
January 31, 2022
Complex radar and electronic warfare systems drive innovation from RF and microwave designers while supply chain shortages continue to give them headaches. In this podcast, Bryan Goldstein, VP, Aerospace and Defense, Analog Devices, tackles these trends while also exploring how the defense industry will begin adopting 5G technology and where it will likely deploy first. He also shares his passion for recruiting young engineering talent into the defense electronics industry through Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) programs and other unique internship and recruiting methods.
This podcast is sponsored by Pentek, which is now a part of Mercury Systems. Setting the standard for digital signal processing solutions, Pentek, now part of Mercury, supports the defense community with superior technology for radar, software radio, and signal intelligence. Their mission is to provide leading-edge, open architecture, board- and system- level solutions when REAL-TIME results and critical decision making are a must. Learn more at www.pentek.com/go/ew.
