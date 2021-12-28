SFF jamming system to equip F-16s following demo flights

Emma Helfrich Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Terma photo. EUROPE. The Leonardo Compact Jamming System (CJS) integrated in Terma’s ECIPS-pylon underwent a series of flight tests with the two companies in early October of 2021. Officials claim that both companies are now ready to provide the integrated solution to potential customers.

According to the company, the Leonardo CJS-jammer has a small form factor (SFF) and incorporates modern Digital Radio Frequency Memory (DRFM) technology, making it a lucrative choice to integrate into the Terma modified F-16 Wing Weapon Pylon while still retaining the full use of the underwing station to carry standard external stores.

Both companies have jointly invested and worked together to develop the concept over the last couple of years, and during 2021 the system was tested at Terma and Leonardo System Integration Laboratories.

After laboratory tests were passed, the system was again tested onboard a Royal Danish Airforce (RDAF) F-16 operated by the test pilot. He conducted safety of flight sorties followed by performance demonstrations against an RDAF radar test site with a ground threat emitter.