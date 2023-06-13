Software-defined signal processing platform showcased by ADI at IMS 2023

News

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image courtesy Analog Devices

IEEE INTERNATIONAL MICROWAVE SYMPOSIUM (IMS) 2023, SAN DIEGO. Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI) is demonstrating at IMS 2023 its newly announced Apollo MxFE -- an advanced software-defined, direct RF-sampling, wideband mixed-signal front end platform -- aimed at use in such applications as phased-array radar, electronic surveillance, test and measurement, and 6G communications.

According to the announcement from ADI, the Apollo MxFE enables instantaneous bandwidths as high as 10 GHz while directly sampling and synthesizing frequencies up to 18 GHz (Ku Band). Company officials say that the monolithic 16 nm CMOS device can help customers accelerate design cycles and bring new products to market faster and at lower cost, while future-proofing their product designs.

Bryan Goldstein, Vice President, Aerospace and Defense at ADI, said of the device: “The flexibility and simplicity designed into the Apollo MxFE platform have the potential to transform future engineering design for intelligent edge devices. Demand for higher data rates with shorter latencies at lower overall system power is accelerating across industries. Apollo MxFE gives design engineers the flexibility to design for those requirements today, as well as an ability to enhance performance over time using simple, software-defined design changes.”

IMS attendees can visit ADI at Booth 1335.