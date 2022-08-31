Military Embedded Systems

SOSA EW systems to be provided to Australian Army by Pacific Defense

August 31, 2022

EL SEGUNDO, California. Raytheon Australia has chosen Pacific Defense to deliver force-level electronic warfare (EW) systems for the Austrlian Army's LAND 555 Phase 6 program, Pacific Defense announced in a statement.

"The chassis-based EW systems will include an array of plug-in cards and mission software, including wideband Software Defined Radios (SDR) and EW application software, enabling electronic support (ES) for signal detection and electronic attack (EA) jamming techniques," the statement reads. "The new EW systems will be fitted to Bushmaster vehicles and will be interoperable with EW systems acquired by the RAAF, Royal Australian Navy, and other members of the Five Eyes community including the US Army."

The EW systems are aligned with C5ISR Modular Open Suite of Standards (CMOSS) and The Open Group's Sensor Open Systems Architecture (SOSA) technical standards, the company stated.

"Systems built to the CMOSS and SOSA standards are designed for rapid refresh of hardware and software through open standards and interfaces and will foster interoperability between coalition systems from the US and Australia," the statement adds.

Photo courtesy Raytheon
