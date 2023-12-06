Military Embedded Systems

Spinning ELINT, RF antennas to show at Old Crows 2023 Symposium & Convention

News

December 06, 2023

Lisa Daigle

Assistant Managing Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Image courtesy Steatite

60th AOC INTERNATIONAL SYMPOSIUM & CONVENTION, NATIONAL HARBOR, Md. Antenna maker Steatite plans to show its spinning electronic intelligence (ELINT) antennas and RF technology for electronic warfare (EW) applications at the upcoming Annual AOC [Association of Old Crows] International Symposium & Convention, scheduled for December 11-13 in National Harbor, Maryland.

Steatite's ELINT antennas -- used to intercept RF signals and often form part of a larger subsystem -- include COTS [commercial off-the-shelf] and custom-designed 0.5 to 40 GHz direction-finding and omnidirectional high-performance spinning antenna subsystems. According to information from the company, its spinning direction-finding antennas are mounted on high-speed rotating direct-drive positioners with complex scan control, housed in RF-transparent, low-loss radomes.

The antennas use cylindrical paraboloid reflectors, which enable a narrow-azimuth beamwidth with broad elevation coverage.

AOC 2023 attendees may visit Steatite at Booth #1619.

