U.S. Navy missile integrates with LTAMDS and IBCS during exercises

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

LTAMDS image courtesy RTX PEARL HARBOR, Hawaii. Raytheon reports that it demonstrated -- during the recent Valiant Shield 24 exercises in the Pacific -- a simulated complex missile engagement using the U.S. Army's Lower Tier Air and Missile Defense Sensor (LTAMDS) and Integrated Air and Missile Defense Battle Command System (IBCS), launching the U.S. Navy's long-range effector, Standard Missile-6 (SM-6).

Officials from Raytheon (an RTX business) stated that during the exercises, the test used track data from Army LTAMDS simulators and operational SM-6 engagement control software interfaced with IBCS and demonstrated the successful integration of these existing, respective Army and Navy program capabilities.

They assert that the successful test, which used a combination of physical systems' hardware and simulation, proves the feasibility of SM-6 as an additional effector within the Army IAMD architecture including IBCS and LTAMDS.

"The successful test confirms a viable option for INDOPACOM by demonstrating SM-6 integrated with IBCS and LTAMDS," said Tom Laliberty, president of Land & Air Defense Systems at Raytheon. "LTAMDS matched with SM-6 adds an exceptional capability to defeat increasingly diverse and complex threats with a multi-mission missile that flies as far as the radar can see – providing for long range Army and Joint integrated air and missile defense."

U.S. Navy information states that Valiant Shield is a multinational, biennial field training exercise focused on integrating interoperability in a multidomain environment, with the aim of buidling real-world proficiency in sustaining joint forces by detecting, locating, tracking, and engaging units at sea, in the air, in space, on land, and in cyberspace in response to a range of mission areas.