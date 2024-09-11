U.S. Navy Next Generation Jammer Low Band system contract won by L3

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Nicholas Priest PATUXENT RIVER, Maryland. L3 Technologies won a $587.4 million contract from the U.S. Navy for the engineering and manufacturing development of the Next Generation Jammer Low Band (NGJ-LB) system, the Navy announced in a statement.

The NGJ-LB system, part of the broader Next Generation Jammer (NGJ) program, is designed to augment and eventually replace the legacy ALQ-99 Tactical Jamming System on the EA-18G Growler aircraft. Using advanced software and Active Electronically Scanned Array technologies, NGJ-LB aims to counter threats in the low-frequency electromagnetic spectrum by disrupting enemy air defense and communication systems, the statement reads.

This contract will support prototype development for both the U.S. Navy and the Royal Australian Air Force, with early operational capability expected in 2029.