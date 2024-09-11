Military Embedded Systems

U.S. Navy Next Generation Jammer Low Band system contract won by L3

News

September 11, 2024

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Nicholas Priest

PATUXENT RIVER, Maryland. L3 Technologies won a $587.4 million contract from the U.S. Navy for the engineering and manufacturing development of the Next Generation Jammer Low Band (NGJ-LB) system, the Navy announced in a statement.

The NGJ-LB system, part of the broader Next Generation Jammer (NGJ) program, is designed to augment and eventually replace the legacy ALQ-99 Tactical Jamming System on the EA-18G Growler aircraft. Using advanced software and Active Electronically Scanned Array technologies, NGJ-LB aims to counter threats in the low-frequency electromagnetic spectrum by disrupting enemy air defense and communication systems, the statement reads.

This contract will support prototype development for both the U.S. Navy and the Royal Australian Air Force, with early operational capability expected in 2029.

Featured Companies

L3 Technologies

1025 W. NASA Boulevard
Melbourne, FL 32919
Website
Categories
Radar/EW - RF & Microwave
Avionics - Software
Radar/EW - Test
Avionics
ubic’s P5 pod tucks under the F-15E’s wing. Air Force photo by Daniel Asselta.
News
USAF orders encrypted instrumentation upgrade from Cubic Defense

September 09, 2024

More Avionics
Radar/EW
Image via Lockheed Martin
News
Norway orders additional TPY-4 radars from Lockheed Martin

September 12, 2024

More Radar/EW
A.I.
Stock image
News
Echelon AI acquires UAS company Skyfire Consulting

September 12, 2024

More A.I.
Cyber
NAVAIR photo
News
Cybersecurity and network updates coming for Navy's E-2D aircraft

September 09, 2024

More Cyber