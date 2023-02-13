Military Embedded Systems

U.S. Navy taps CAES to support SEWIP Block 2 EW program

News

February 13, 2023

Lisa Daigle

Assistant Managing Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Image: CAES

ARLINGTON, Va.  CAES has won a contract with the U.S. Navy -- with a reported value of as much as $38.5 million over five years -- to supply spares, engineering services, and repairs on antenna-array panel assemblies to continue to support the SEWIP Block 2 program.

CAES has supported the SEWIP Block 2 program over the past 10 years, according to company information. The SEWIP program was launched to upgrade existing AN/SLQ-32 electronic warfare (EW) systems and improve passive electronic countersurveillance capabilities. 

Block 2 has added new defensive technologies and functional capabilities to EW systems, including improved electronic support receivers and combat system interfaces, in order to facilitate faster threat detection and enhanced situational awareness.

Work under the terms of the new contract is scheduled to be done at the CAES site in Lansdale, Pennsylvania, with an expected completion date of February 2028.

Featured Companies

Cobham Advanced Electronic Solutions (CAES)

2121 Crystal Dr
Arlington, Virginia 22202
Website

U.S. Navy

1200 Navy Pentagon
Washington, DC 20350-1200
Website
Categories
Radar/EW - RF & Microwave
Radar/EW - Signal Processing
