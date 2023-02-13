U.S. Navy taps CAES to support SEWIP Block 2 EW program

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image: CAES

ARLINGTON, Va. CAES has won a contract with the U.S. Navy -- with a reported value of as much as $38.5 million over five years -- to supply spares, engineering services, and repairs on antenna-array panel assemblies to continue to support the SEWIP Block 2 program.

CAES has supported the SEWIP Block 2 program over the past 10 years, according to company information. The SEWIP program was launched to upgrade existing AN/SLQ-32 electronic warfare (EW) systems and improve passive electronic countersurveillance capabilities.

Block 2 has added new defensive technologies and functional capabilities to EW systems, including improved electronic support receivers and combat system interfaces, in order to facilitate faster threat detection and enhanced situational awareness.

Work under the terms of the new contract is scheduled to be done at the CAES site in Lansdale, Pennsylvania, with an expected completion date of February 2028.