Waveguide power amp line aims at use in SATCOM, radar, wireless infrastructure, 5G

June 13, 2023

Lisa Daigle

Assistant Managing Editor

Image courtesy Pasternack

IRVINE, Calif. Pasternack (an Infinite Electronics brand) released a new series of waveguide power amplifiers designed to cover high mm-wave frequency bands ranging from 26.5 GHz to 96 GHz in applications in such industries as satellite communications (SATCOM), radar, wireless infrastructure, and 5G.

According to the company statement, the new waveguide power amps leverage advanced GaAs [gallium arsenide] and GaN [gallium nitride] MMIC [monolithic microwave integrated circuit] semiconductor technology, giving designers high efficiency in a compact package and ensuring optimal performance across popular Ka, Q, U, V, E, and W bands.

This new line of power amps are built to withstand harsh environments, including rugged, MIL-grade, gold-plated aluminum waveguide packages; operating temperatures from -40 °F to +176 °F (-40 °C to +80 °C); exposure up to 95% relative humidity; and altitudes up to 10,000 feet.

 

