WORK Microwave to Showcase World-Class RF Technology for Defense Applications at 2022 AOC International Symposium & Convention

WORK Microwave Showcases Radar Synthesizer at 2022 AOC International Symposium & Convention. WORK Microwave, a leading European manufacturer of advanced defence and satellite communications equipment, will demonstrate its latest best-in-class RF technology for defence applications, including radar and SIGINT, at the 2022 AOC International Symposium & Convention, Booth #553.

“There are significant growth opportunities in the U.S. market for our Defence Electronics subsystems and modules,” said Matthias Stangl, Director of RF Products at WORK Microwave. “We are excited to bring our technology innovations to the AOC International Symposium & Convention for the first time. During the show, we will showcase our high-performance, secure solutions for military and government use cases.”

Stangl will be on-site at the show alongside Waylon Sun, President at WORK Microwave Inc., and Business Development Manager Gregor Schäfer. To schedule a meeting with WORK Microwave at the show, email: [email protected]

Key highlights at the show will include:

High-End Radar and Other RF Components

WORK Microwave will showcase its Radar Synthesizer at the 2022 AOC International Symposium & Convention. The company’s fast-hopping synthesizer modules support fixed, mobile, and man-portable radar systems from the D- to X-band. The synthesizer includes a master oscillator with very low phase noise.

In addition, WORK Microwave will demonstrate its Radar Converter for up/downconversion. The dual-conversion, frequency-agile solutions support application specific RF-Frequencies like L- or X-Band, offering ultra-low phase noise and spurious performance, high gain stability, and optional Tx or Rx Cal modes.

Furthermore, WORK Microwave will highlight its Pulse-Amplifier, RF Selector for monitoring and function control of radar systems, Radar Transponder for target practice in the C- and X-bands, and WR-28 Amplifier.

SIGINT Solutions for Intelligence Gathering

WORK Microwave’s Wideband Compact BDC Module will be on display at the AOC International Symposium & Convention. The wideband modules are used in frequency downconverters, covering the full spectrum up to 40 GHz. These can be deployed indoors and outdoors or can be integrated as OEM modules for a wide variety of demanding COMINT and ELINT applications.

V-band, Triple-Channel Upconverter

As one of the industry’s first solutions providers to support the full V-band spectrum, WORK Microwave leads the industry in helping military and government users expand their capacity to keep pace with the demanding communications requirements.

At the 2022 AOC International Symposium & Convention, attendees can see WORK Microwave’s new V-band upconverter. The upconverter has already been deployed by governmental and military users to support secure, high-performance communications projects.

WORK Microwave leverages over 35 years of experience to anticipate market needs and apply an innovative and creative approach to the development of frequency converters, DVB-S2/S2X equipment, and other digital signal processing technologies while maintaining the highest standards for quality, reliability, and performance. WORK Microwave's Satellite Communication division develops and manufactures high-performance, advanced satellite communications equipment for earth observation, NGEO constellations, direct-to-home broadcast, IP networks, teleport management, government communications, and many more applications.