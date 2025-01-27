Advanced Chip and Circuit Materials showing high-performing circuit materials at DesignCon 2025

Press Release

Image courtesy ACCM SAN JOSE, Calif. Advanced Chip and Circuit Materials, Inc. (ACCM) will be showing its high-performance circuit materials, including its Celeritas Series laminates and prepregs, at the DesignCon 2025 exhibition (Santa Clara, CA).

The US-based manufacturer will be on hand January 28-30, 2025, at Booth #901 with samples of its Celeritas SF and Celeritas BU products in support of PCIe Gen 6 & 7 multilayer printed circuit boards (PCBs) with data rates reaching 224 Gb/s per channel.

ACCM’s Vice President Marketing, Michael Gay, explained the importance of circuit materials with such high performance and outstanding stability, even in hostile operating environments: “We are confident that PCB designers will find that our skew free Celeritas SF material solution will enable use of on board copper channels to achieve 224 Gbps data rates.” The materials feature halogen-free, PFAS-free composition with minimal skew and low z-axis coefficient of thermal expansion (CTE) and can be processed with standard FR-4 circuit material processes and equipment. They are engineered high reliability in HDI and UHDI applications requiring superior thermal cycling capability.

For further information about ACCM and its product lines, please email [email protected].