Anti-aircraft artillery radars delivered to Brazilian Army by Embraer

September 29, 2022

Photo courtesy Embraer

CAMPINAS, Brazil. Embraer has delivered the first two SABER M60 2.0 radars to the Brazilian Army, which will use the radars in their anti-aircraft artillery units, the company announced in a statement.

Earlier this year, Embraer won a contract to provide four more of the radars, bringing the total to six. The radars were developed in Brazil and is currently operational with the country's army -- version 2.0 is the latest update of the radar, which was completed in 2019, the statement reads.

"The SABER M60 is a search radar that integrates a low-altitude anti-aircraft defense system to protect strategic points and areas, such as factories, power plants, and government facilities," the statement adds.

Embraer says the radars use 3D and have a range of 32 nautical miles, an altitude of up to 16,400 feet, and can track up to 60 targets at the same time.

