Army Ground Vehicle System requirements supported by SAVE complaint chassis

John McHale Editorial Director Military Embedded Systems

JEFFERSONVILLE, Pennsylvania. LCR Embedded Systems officials announced the availability of a SAVE Standardized A-Kit/Vehicle Envelope (SAVE) compliant chassis for use in Army ground vehicles. The SAVE-720 chassis conforms to size, weight, power (SWaP), environmental and connector requirements, as well as to electrical interfaces for C5ISR systems as defined under the standard.

The SAVE standard describes a defined physical boundary for ground vehicle systems, adding long term stability for functional upgrades and a standardized integration space for system developers, according to LCR.

The seven payload and two power supply backplane supports 3U VPX SOSA [Sensor Open Systems Architecture) aligned payloads, as well as CMFF [C5ISR / EW Modular Open Suite of Standards (CMOSS) Mounted Form Factor (CMFF)] target payloads common to systems that conform to the standard. This includes the complete connector complement. The LCR product is designed to accommodate payload combinations for deployment, including Ethernet switch, I/O intensive single board computer, radial clock and compute intensive full aperture FPGA/RF cards.

Five of the backplane payload slots incorporate VITA 67.3 full width apertures for RF signal connectivity. The modular design enables left, right, or center payload configurations. An LCR shock isolation tray ensures payload protection from shock and vibration. The combined assembly conforms to the envelope dimensional requirements as stated in the standard.

“The SAVE standard has the potential for widespread adoption as the Army moves to more commonality in vehicle electronic systems,” says said Rob Leblanc, National Sales Manager at LCR. “The standard’s objectives match up extremely well with our modular design approach. The SAVE-720 addresses key requirements in the standard and reflects LCR’s continued commitment to quickly bringing intelligent solutions to the forefront in defense applications.”

