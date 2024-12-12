Best In Show awards at AOC 2024: Celebrating excellence in radar/EW, rugged computing, and embedded computers

Story

61st AOC INTERNATIONAL SYMPOSIUM & CONVENTION, NATIONAL HARBOR, Md. Military Embedded Systems is pleased to announce the winners of its Best In Show awards at this week's 61st Annual AOC [Association of Old Crows] International Symposium & Convention.

LCR Embedded Systems won a 4-Star award in the Embedded Computing category for its VEO2 SAVE Compliant Dual Chassis System, which enables dual 4-payload slot VPX SOSA aligned systems to reside within the SAVE standard envelope for Army ground vehicular applications.

In photo: LCR's Sean Campbell, Allen Nist, Jordan Sudlow, Dan Gallagher, David Freeman, Steve Gudknecht

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

Amphenol's Open.Tech by Amphenol's RaptorLink 64X50 SOSA Ethernet Switch won a 4-Star Award in the Embedded Computers category. The RaptorLink 64X50 is SOSA aligned and features VITA 91 connectivity, offering double density with support for speeds of up to 50 G per lane on the backplane.

In photo: Michael Battisti, Marketing Communications Manager, Amphenol

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

Annapolis Micro Systems won a 4-Star Award in the Radar/EW category for its WILDSTAR SAF1 Small Form Factor Module, which may be deployed as a single standalone unit for edge applications close to the sensor and in other tight envelope soldier-packable environments, or dual-mounted on a 3U OpenVPX baseboard for processing-intensive applications such as electronic warfare (EW) and signals intelligence (SIGINT).

In photo: Noah Donaldson, Chief Technical Officer.

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

The Interface Concept ComEth4690e Ethernet Switch won a 4-Star Award in the Radar/EW category. The ComEth4690e is a high-performance ruggedized dual plane 3U VPX Layer 2/3 Ethernet switch, developed in alignment with the Sensor Open Systems Architecture, or SOSA. Technical Standard.

In photo: Interface Concept's Guillaume Nicot, Area Sales Manager; Lionel Provost, DG Development & Marketing/VP Development & Marketing

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

Elma Electronic's Rugged Chassis for Deployment in CMFF Programs won a 4-Star Award in the Rugged Computing category. Elma says that the off-the-shelf chassis is aimed at use in integrated command, control, communications, computers, cyber, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C5ISR) in ground vehicles, tactical combat environments, and high-performance ground or rotary wing processing applications.

In photo: Ram Rajan, Sr. VP Engineering/R&D; David Tetley, Dir. of Embedded Solutions

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

Military Embedded Systems recognizes products and solutions for Best In Show awards based on several criteria, including that the products take an innovative approach to product/solution design; and that products or solutions deliver value to the end user, which can be measured by such qualities as improved performance; reduced life cycle costs; and benefits for pilots, aerospace engineers, and -- for those at defense shows -- the warfighter.

Congratulations to all of the Best In Show winners!