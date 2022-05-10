Military Embedded Systems

C5ISR capabilities for joint services to get boost from new displays

May 10, 2022

Lisa Daigle

Assistant Managing Editor

Image: Crown Point Systems

SAN DIEGO, Calif. IT provider Crown Point Systems has garnered a contract worth $33.27 million to supply the joint U.S. services with as many as 4,465 LED displays for audiovisual (AV) equipment. 

Under the terms of the indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity (ID/IQ) contract, Crown Point Systems will provide gear to support the Integrated Command, Control and Intel Systems Division’s integration of specialized network AV systems for intelligence agencies and the command, control, communication, computers, cyber, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (C5ISR) missions of Joint Staff and combatant commanders; U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) agencies and services; and Department of Homeland Security operational and support components.

Work for this contract -- expected to be completed in May 2025 -- will be performed in San Diego.

