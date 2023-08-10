Durabook Upgrades U11 Rugged Tablet With 12th Gen Intel CPU and Architectural Innovations to Establish the Most Versatile 11-inch Rugged Tablet

Product

Image courtesy Durabook. FREMONT, Calif. Durabook, an innovator in purpose-built, rugged computing solutions, announced that it upgraded its U11 Rugged Tablet with the 12th Gen Intel® processor and other architectural innovations that establish it as the most versatile 11-inch rugged tablet. The U11 rugged tablet solution goes above and beyond standard requirements to elevate the professional user’s experience.

Upgrading the U11 CPU to the latest Intel® 12th generation Alder Lake platform, with Intel® Core™ i7 and i5 processors, is significant in part because it enables performance up to 225% faster than the previous, 10th Gen CPU. Sporting the Coolfinity™ fanless thermal solution lets the U11 tablet operate quietly while offering higher reliability and decreasing downtime and repairs that negatively impact productivity. Delivered with Intel® Iris® Xe Graphics boosts the U11’s computing power to process large amounts of data, images, and video feeds in real-time. Packing these and a trove of functions and features into a rugged tablet appeals to professional users that desire the utmost performance with the ease of a tablet.

“Durabook purposefully optimized and bolstered every function and feature of the U11 Rugged Tablet to establish the most versatile available device in its class,” said Sasha Wang, president, Durabook Americas. “It exceeds accepted norms to serve as a powerful and capable ally in hazardous and extreme environments.”

Rock-solid Design

Designed specifically for work in hazardous and extreme environments. With its rock-solid design, the U11 is certified rugged;

meeting MIL-STD-810H,

able to withstand a 6-foot drop,

water jet pressure tested to an IP66 rating,

certified with MIL-STD-461G

and ANSI/UL C1D2.

It is featured with a quick-release NVMe SSD storage. The U11 can be operated in temperatures ranging from - 4°F to 140°F (-20°C to 60°C). This tablet is best deployed in the hands of law enforcement officers, members of the military, and field service professionals in the oil and gas, mining, automotive, and manufacturing industries where it can provide remote support, capture and access critical information in the field, and run diagnostics with the highest accuracy.

Exceptional Clarity and Enhanced Viewing Experience

All the processing power in the world means nothing if a device’s screen is unreadable in bright sunlight or hard to interact with. U11 display highlights include:

11.6”,

Full High-definition (1920 x 1080),

10-point capacitive multi-touch,

with another of Durabook’s proprietary technologies, DynaVue®, for exceptional viewing even in direct sunlight,

and up to 1,000 nits brightness.

Four advanced touch modes - glove, stylus, water, finger - are standard, with optional digitizer, thereby optimizing use of the device for both indoor and outdoor applications.

Unparalleled Connectivity to support the modern workforce

Connectivity and accessibility via today’s 5th generation wireless communications standard are essential to today’s workforce even if the worker is in a remote location. Fortifying the U11 with the powerful Thunderbolt 4 makes connecting the modern workspace, wherever it is, more flexible and simpler than ever. It is further enhanced with USB 3.2 Type-C and Type-A ports. What makes the U11 unique in terms of connectivity is that it features an:

RJ45 Ethernet port,

nano SIM card slot,

microSDXC slot

and a smart card reader.

Advanced wireless capabilities include cellular options of 4G LTE or 5G, Intel® WI-FI 6E AX211, and Bluetooth® V5.3, making it the most versatile rugged tablet available in the market.

Infinite Customization for Utmost Versatility

For field engineers needing to gather information and maintain and track various logs, reports, and field records, many expansion options are available with the U11 such as:

a barcode reader,

serial port RS-232,

RFID/NFC reader,

PCMCIA Type II slot,

ExpressCard 54 slot,

second smart card reader.

These additional features help increase readability and usability for workers outside of the traditional office.

Power without Sacrifice

The U11 Rugged Tablet provides ultra-long battery life of up to 10 hours to support diverse professional applications and offers the option of a high-capacity battery of up to 20 hours. It can also be equipped with a bridge battery, allowing users to hot swap batteries in the field, thus enabling field professionals to operate without interruption when charging isn’t possible.

Availability

Packed with Durabook’s exceptional 3-Year Accidental Damage Warranty, the new U11 starts at $2,199 and is available for purchase now.

