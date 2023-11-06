MILTECH 9012C: Managed 12‑Port Gigabit Ethernet Router/Switch

The MILTECH 9012C redefines the capabilities of battlefield communication: designed with the specific needs of C4ISR, voice, video, sensor data acquisition, and military communications in mind, this solution excels in LAN/ WAN connectivity and internal routing/ switching, all while hosting the industry-standard Cisco IOS router.



The MILTECH 9012C offers a comprehensive suite of features: with 12 triple-speed (10/ 100/ 1000Mbps) managed ports enabling seamless data transfer in the most demanding environments, and full Cisco IOS integration, including the option for the ESR router, this device is capable of L2/ L3 network switching and full routing capabilities.



A standout feature of this solution is its ability to connect to a wide range of wired and wireless networks, supporting both IPv4 and IPv6 routing, along with essential multicast protocols like BGP, OSPF, GRE, EIGRP, CDP, IGMP, and MLD. Furthermore, it ensures security and quality of service (QoS) for voice and video connections, and advanced encryption algorithms, IPsec, IKEv2 protocols, authentication, and identity management protect external communications.



What truly sets the MILTECH 9012C apart is its size, weight, and power (SWaP) efficiency. Weighing only 1.1kg and capable of operating in extreme temperatures ranging from -45°C to +85°C, it offers unbeatable performance in an incredibly compact package. Moreover, it is certified to VICTORY standards by the U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command (CCDC) Ground Vehicle Systems Center, and it meets the most stringent military and industrial environmental standards, including MIL-STD-810F and MIL-STD-461E.



In conclusion, the MILTECH 9012C is the epitome of a compact, military-grade communication solution that combines the best of routing, switching, and computing capabilities, making it an invaluable tool for military professionals in the field. Milpower Source prides itself on the ability to create rugged power conversion, power management, and networking solutions for commercial, military and aerospace applications. With nearly 40 years of experience, we design and manufacture “off the shelf” (OTS), modified and fully custom solutions to address the demanding requirements of today’s MIL-Standards.