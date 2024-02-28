Missile-warning ground systems prototype contract goes to BAE Systems

News

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

Unsplash image BROOMFIELD, Colo. BAE Systems won a contract with the Space Systems Command (SSC) Space Enterprise Consortium (SpEC) to provide a prototype ground system for the U.S. Space Force's SSC Future Operationally Resilient Ground Evolution Command and Control (FORGE C2) project.

Under the terms of the agreement, BAE Systems will integrate proven capabilities into a prototype ground system that will enable the Space Force to provide command and control capabilities for Next-Generation Overhead Persistent Infrared (OPIR) GEO (NGG) and Next-Generation OPIR Polar (NGP) systems as well as enabling the transition of the legacy Space Based Infrared System (SBIRS) assets.

The company's announcement describes the FORGE C2 project as the attempt to integrate functionality such as telemetry, tracking, command, flight dynamics, mission management, and ground resource management into a consolidated framework; the resultant framework will facilitate rapid integration of next-generation assets as they come online and enable a single capability that can operate the current and future OPIR constellation, thus reducing operational costs.

BAE Systems reports that it was one of four companies chosen to take part in Phase 1 of the project, which is focused on integration and demonstration of prototype capabilities; in the next phase, one or more designs will be chosen for further development and testing in support of the first Next-Generation OPIR polar satellite launch, currently scheduled for 2028.