Mission Ready 5G Core with Tactical Edge Server

Eletter Product

Modern defense platforms need more than connectivity. They need secure, low-latency networks that can move mission data where decisions happen: at the edge.

Kontron’s 5G Core on the ME1310 Multi-Edge Server brings private 5G capability into a rugged, deployable platform engineered for defense and aerospace environments. Designed and manufactured in North America, the solution integrates Kontron’s 5G Standalone Core with the ME1310’s high-performance edge compute, built-in 200 Gbps switch, and Napatech SmartNIC acceleration to support real-time data exchange, ISR streaming, autonomous systems, test ranges, forward operating bases, and aerospace ground stations.

Technical Features

Kontron 5G Standalone Core : 3GPP Release 16 compliant, cloud-native architecture with control plane and user plane functions

: 3GPP Release 16 compliant, cloud-native architecture with control plane and user plane functions DPDK-Accelerated UPF : Enables efficient local traffic handling, deterministic packet processing, and low-latency performance

: Enables efficient local traffic handling, deterministic packet processing, and low-latency performance Intel® Xeon® D-2700 Processing : High-performance edge compute in a compact 1U rugged platform

: High-performance edge compute in a compact 1U rugged platform Integrated 200 Gbps Switch : Built-in 12-port fiber switch with 4× SFP28 and 8× SFP+ ports for high-speed sensor, radio, and network connectivity

: Built-in 12-port fiber switch with 4× SFP28 and 8× SFP+ ports for high-speed sensor, radio, and network connectivity Napatech NT400D13-SCC SmartNIC : Offloads packet processing from the CPU to improve throughput, scalability, and system efficiency

: Offloads packet processing from the CPU to improve throughput, scalability, and system efficiency Proven Packet Performance : Up to 37.5 million packets per second using 98-byte packets with zero packet loss under maximum load

: Up to 37.5 million packets per second using 98-byte packets with zero packet loss under maximum load Rugged Edge Design : Extended temperature operation, flexible AC or –48 V DC power, and long-lifecycle support for defense programs

: Extended temperature operation, flexible AC or –48 V DC power, and long-lifecycle support for defense programs Pre-Integrated Platform: Hardware, 5G Core software, and SmartNIC acceleration validated as one deployable system

The result is a private 5G platform that reduces deployment complexity while giving engineering teams the flexibility to build scalable networks, from portable tactical 5G bubbles to larger edge infrastructure. With hardware, software, and acceleration in one supported system, Kontron helps defense teams move faster from concept to field-ready connectivity.

Explore Edge 5G for Defense