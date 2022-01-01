Military Embedded Systems

ITT Cannon continues its tradition of innovation with the MKJ Series - miniature circular connectors. Bringing together a unique combination of design, functionality and flexibility, Cannon’s MKJ Series offers proven, reliable and cost-effective interconnect solutions that enable critical communication, navigation and high-speed data transmission — at half the size and weight of traditional D38999 connector. From compact, box mount applications to vibration resistant USB data/power displays or soldier-worn communication systems requiring quick disconnect, MKJ offers an ideal interconnect solution for modern soldier applications. 

  • Coupling methods–UNC thread, double start, triple start, bayonet, breakaway and clip lock latching
  • Rear-release crimp, PC tail or solder cup contacts
  • Rear accessory threads or integral band platform for direct attachment of cable shield and overmold.
  • Teflon nickel, black zinc nickel and olive drab cadmium provide reliability for 500 hours of salt spray. RoHS and REACH options available
  • MKJ Warrior is designed per US Nett Warrior standards and qualified to European GOSSRA and NATO STANAG 4695. 
  • Full range of custom cable harness and jacketing systems
