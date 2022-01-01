MKJ Series- Miniature Circular ConnectorsEletter Product
ITT Cannon continues its tradition of innovation with the MKJ Series - miniature circular connectors. Bringing together a unique combination of design, functionality and flexibility, Cannon’s MKJ Series offers proven, reliable and cost-effective interconnect solutions that enable critical communication, navigation and high-speed data transmission — at half the size and weight of traditional D38999 connector. From compact, box mount applications to vibration resistant USB data/power displays or soldier-worn communication systems requiring quick disconnect, MKJ offers an ideal interconnect solution for modern soldier applications.
- Coupling methods–UNC thread, double start, triple start, bayonet, breakaway and clip lock latching
- Rear-release crimp, PC tail or solder cup contacts
- Rear accessory threads or integral band platform for direct attachment of cable shield and overmold.
- Teflon nickel, black zinc nickel and olive drab cadmium provide reliability for 500 hours of salt spray. RoHS and REACH options available
- MKJ Warrior is designed per US Nett Warrior standards and qualified to European GOSSRA and NATO STANAG 4695.
- Full range of custom cable harness and jacketing systems