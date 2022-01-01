MKJ Series- Miniature Circular Connectors

ITT Cannon continues its tradition of innovation with the MKJ Series - miniature circular connectors. Bringing together a unique combination of design, functionality and flexibility, Cannon’s MKJ Series offers proven, reliable and cost-effective interconnect solutions that enable critical communication, navigation and high-speed data transmission — at half the size and weight of traditional D38999 connector. From compact, box mount applications to vibration resistant USB data/power displays or soldier-worn communication systems requiring quick disconnect, MKJ offers an ideal interconnect solution for modern soldier applications.