Molex Releases New Report on Strategies for Advancing Rugged, Reliable Connectivity in Modern Aerospace and Defense Applications

Press Release

Image via Molex LISLE, Ill. Electronics and connectivity company Molex has released a new report from AirBorn (a Molex company) that explores the unrelenting demands for constant, continuous connectivity to support the rigors of modern aerospace, defense, and space-industry applications.

The report, entitled “Defining and Advancing Rugged, Reliable Connectivity in Aerospace and Defense,” addresses top connector design, development and testing requirements to ensure flawless performance despite prolonged exposure to extreme environmental, mechanical and thermal stressors.

“Pushing the boundaries of rugged and reliable connectors is paramount when lives depend on unfailing operation to complete critical missions,” said Mike Cole, SVP and president, Aerospace and Defense Solutions, Molex. “This AirBorn report offers valuable insights on the need for interconnect innovations that elevate durability, signal integrity and long-term performance.”