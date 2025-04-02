Military Embedded Systems

Molex Releases New Report on Strategies for Advancing Rugged, Reliable Connectivity in Modern Aerospace and Defense Applications

Press Release

April 02, 2025

Image via Molex

LISLE, Ill. Electronics and connectivity company Molex has released a new report from AirBorn (a Molex company) that explores the unrelenting demands for constant, continuous connectivity to support the rigors of modern aerospace, defense, and space-industry applications. 

The report, entitled “Defining and Advancing Rugged, Reliable Connectivity in Aerospace and Defense,” addresses top connector design, development and testing requirements to ensure flawless performance despite prolonged exposure to extreme environmental, mechanical and thermal stressors.

“Pushing the boundaries of rugged and reliable connectors is paramount when lives depend on unfailing operation to complete critical missions,” said Mike Cole, SVP and president, Aerospace and Defense Solutions, Molex. “This AirBorn report offers valuable insights on the need for interconnect innovations that elevate durability, signal integrity and long-term performance.”

 

Featured Companies

AirBorn

3500 AirBorn Circle
Georgetown, TX 78626
Website
+1 512-863-5585

Molex

2222 Wellington Court
Lisle, IL 60532
Website
