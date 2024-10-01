Military Embedded Systems

Pixus Expands Line of Subrack Components For Rackmount Enclosures

Product

October 01, 2024

Pixus Technologies, a provider of embedded computing and enclosure solutions, now offers an expanded line of subrack components. This includes new subrack depths and heights in both the version mount and horizontal-mounted orientations for boards plugging into a 19” rackmountable enclosure.

Pixus provides all of the piece parts for a subrack and options for a fully assembled enclosure. Examples include card guides, horizontal rails, subrack sidewalls, threaded inserts, and components geared for IEEE mount and Eurocard mechanicals (standard 3U, 6U and related sizes). The company offers several customized sizes and design styles.

Carrier cards and specialty boards have been developed by Pixus for subrack enclosures systems. With the company’s expertise in RF/optical, high speed design, thermal management, and high density electronics packaging, a modular design tailored to an engineer’s specific design requirements is easily achievable. Pixus offers backplane/chassis systems in commercial, development, and MIL rugged formats. The company also provides instrumentation cases for a wide range of applications including medical, scientific/test, industrial, energy, communications, military/aerospace, laser systems, and transportation.

Featured Companies

Pixus Technologies

50 Bathurst Dr.
Waterloo, Ontario N2V 2C5
Website
[email protected]
519-885-5775

