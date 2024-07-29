PRODUCT OF THE WEEK: Elma Electronic’s CMFF field-deployable chassis with SAVE tray

PRODUCT OF THE WEEK: Elma Electronic’s CMFF field-deployable chassis with SAVE traySponsored Story
July 29, 2024
This week’s product, the Elma Electronic CMOSS Modular Form Factor (CMFF) field-deployable chassis, comes with a tray compliant with the Standard A-Kit Envelope (SAVE) and is aligned with the Sensor Open Systems Architecture -- SOSA -- Technical Standard. The CMFF Chassis is designed for command, control, communications, computers, cyber, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C5ISR), electronic warfare (EW), and EO/IR applications.
Emerging defense requirements are centered on rapid technology insertion and lowering sustainment costs. Reusing existing capabilities and common hardware and platforms based on open standards technologies, like Elma has done with this new CMFF chassis, meets these demands while enabling future military application development.
The mission-ready CMMF chassis ships with a 7-slot backplane, a chassis manager, a hold-up module, and a VITA 62 plug-in power supply. All are SOSA aligned. The 7-slot backplane is ready to accept six conduction cooled, SOSA aligned plug-in cards (PICs), and one VITA 62 power supply.
SWaP Optimization
The new chassis is optimized for SWaP (size, weight and power) and designed to mitigate shock and vibration, while staying within the SAVE dimensions. Maintenance ports on each slot route to a connector, which connects to a maintenance port aggregator, which exposes a USB port to the front panel. The user connects a laptop to the USB, and the maintenance ports are all available as UART ports.
Rugged and Thermal Management Advantage
The all-aluminum chassis incorporates military-grade components like MIL- STD-38999 connectors, line filter, on/off and reset switches, LEDs, circuit breakers, etc. It is EMC shielded to MIL-STD-461E. The cooling fan is a military-grade, high-altitude fan that can operate under extremely harsh temperature conditions. Custom options such as different backplanes, dual power supplies, and different cabling are available from the factory upon request.
Key Features:
- Highly rugged CMOSS Mounted Form Factor (CMFF) chassis supports Victory and MORA
- VITA 46.11 Tier 2/3 out of band (OoB) Chassis Manager that provides intelligent system health monitoring. The front panel includes:on/off switch, reset switch, voltage LEDs, and test points.
- Conduction-convection cooled with VITA 48.2 conduction cooled slots
- Supports plug-in cards (PICs) aligned to SOSA profiles - ask us about payload integration options
- Rugged front panel I/O connectors and EMI filter
- Single VITA 62 28V DC plug-in power supply included
- Environmental: MIL-STD-810G, MIL-STD-461E, MIL-STD-1275E
Environmental Specifications
- Temperature: -40 C to +70 C, -55 C to +85 C optional
- Storage temperature: -50 C to 120 C
- Altitude: 30,000ft (1,829m)
- Humidity: 0% to 95% non-condensing
- Shock: 30Gs @ 11ms
- Vibration: 1.0G²/Hz (RMS 12G) @ 15 to 2,000Hz
- Standards: Designed to meet MIL-STD-810F, MIL-STD-461E & MIL-STD-704F
- Weight: Approx: 34 pounds with SAVE tray included
