PRODUCT OF THE WEEK: Elma Electronic’s CMFF field-deployable chassis with SAVE tray

This week’s product, the Elma Electronic CMOSS Modular Form Factor (CMFF) field-deployable chassis, comes with a tray compliant with the Standard A-Kit Envelope (SAVE) and is aligned with the Sensor Open Systems Architecture -- SOSA -- Technical Standard. The CMFF Chassis is designed for command, control, communications, computers, cyber, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C5ISR), electronic warfare (EW), and EO/IR applications.

Emerging defense requirements are centered on rapid technology insertion and lowering sustainment costs. Reusing existing capabilities and common hardware and platforms based on open standards technologies, like Elma has done with this new CMFF chassis, meets these demands while enabling future military application development.

The mission-ready CMMF chassis ships with a 7-slot backplane, a chassis manager, a hold-up module, and a VITA 62 plug-in power supply. All are SOSA aligned. The 7-slot backplane is ready to accept six conduction cooled, SOSA aligned plug-in cards (PICs), and one VITA 62 power supply.

SWaP Optimization

The new chassis is optimized for SWaP (size, weight and power) and designed to mitigate shock and vibration, while staying within the SAVE dimensions. Maintenance ports on each slot route to a connector, which connects to a maintenance port aggregator, which exposes a USB port to the front panel. The user connects a laptop to the USB, and the maintenance ports are all available as UART ports.

Rugged and Thermal Management Advantage

The all-aluminum chassis incorporates military-grade components like MIL- STD-38999 connectors, line filter, on/off and reset switches, LEDs, circuit breakers, etc. It is EMC shielded to MIL-STD-461E. The cooling fan is a military-grade, high-altitude fan that can operate under extremely harsh temperature conditions. Custom options such as different backplanes, dual power supplies, and different cabling are available from the factory upon request.

Key Features:

Highly rugged CMOSS Mounted Form Factor (CMFF) chassis supports Victory and MORA

VITA 46.11 Tier 2/3 out of band (OoB) Chassis Manager that provides intelligent system health monitoring. The front panel includes:on/off switch, reset switch, voltage LEDs, and test points.

Conduction-convection cooled with VITA 48.2 conduction cooled slots

Supports plug-in cards (PICs) aligned to SOSA profiles - ask us about payload integration options

Rugged front panel I/O connectors and EMI filter

Single VITA 62 28V DC plug-in power supply included

Environmental: MIL-STD-810G, MIL-STD-461E, MIL-STD-1275E

Environmental Specifications

Temperature: -40 C to +70 C, -55 C to +85 C optional

Storage temperature: -50 C to 120 C

Altitude: 30,000ft (1,829m)

Humidity: 0% to 95% non-condensing

Shock: 30Gs @ 11ms

Vibration: 1.0G²/Hz (RMS 12G) @ 15 to 2,000Hz

Standards: Designed to meet MIL-STD-810F, MIL-STD-461E & MIL-STD-704F

Weight: Approx: 34 pounds with SAVE tray included

For more information, visit the CMFF Chassis product page here, or visit the company’s website, or follow the links below.

Resources: