Military Embedded Systems

Rad-hard transistors for space use developed by industry-education team

News

June 20, 2022

Lisa Daigle

Assistant Managing Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Rad-hard transistors for space use developed by industry-education team

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. Engineering firm Intellectual Property Developers has introduced, together with a team from Auburn University, technology that uses zinc oxide thin-film transistors for use in radiation-hardened electronics applications in space, nuclear power facilities, high-altitude aviation, and other radiation-heavy environments.

The company's announcement of its ZnO radiation-hardened thin-film transistors states that the part is radiation-hardened using gamma rays and that the ZnO part enables reduced volume, mass, and power consumption that can operate in extreme temperature ranges.

The company has completed a two-year research project that it says shows that ZnO transistors are working well under exposure in difficult radiation situations and has been approved for a patent for the ZnO technology by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.

Featured Companies

Intellectual Property Developers

Categories
Radar/EW - Rugged Computing
Comms - Communications
Topic Tags
Unmanned
Sponsored Story
PRODUCT OF THE WEEK: Critical I/O’s NVMe conduction-cooled, 3UVPX solid-state, removable drive

June 20, 2022
More Unmanned
Radar/EW
News
Rad-hard transistors for space use developed by industry-education team

June 20, 2022
More Radar/EW
Cyber
News
Advanced data-transfer agreement with NAVAIR garners Mercury as much as $50 million

June 09, 2022
More Cyber
Comms
German and Italian soldiers work side-by-side with U.S. soldiers at EDGE22. U.S. Army photo.
News
Cross-domain network demonstrates tactical-edge sensing, processing

June 20, 2022
More Comms