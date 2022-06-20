Rad-hard transistors for space use developed by industry-education team

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. Engineering firm Intellectual Property Developers has introduced, together with a team from Auburn University, technology that uses zinc oxide thin-film transistors for use in radiation-hardened electronics applications in space, nuclear power facilities, high-altitude aviation, and other radiation-heavy environments.

The company's announcement of its ZnO radiation-hardened thin-film transistors states that the part is radiation-hardened using gamma rays and that the ZnO part enables reduced volume, mass, and power consumption that can operate in extreme temperature ranges.

The company has completed a two-year research project that it says shows that ZnO transistors are working well under exposure in difficult radiation situations and has been approved for a patent for the ZnO technology by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.