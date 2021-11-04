Rugged computing company Systel joins the SOSA consortium

Emma Helfrich Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

SUGAR LAND, Texas. Systel, Inc., a company specializing in rugged computer hardware solutions, announced that it is has joined The Open Group Sensor Open Systems Architecture (SOSA) consortium.

According to the company, Systel intends to bring SOSA aligned and conformant rugged computing products and solutions to market with the goal of reaffirming its commitment to deliver capabilities to the warfighter in accordance with the Department of Defense's Modular Open Systems Approach (MOSA) mandate.

"We are very excited to join the SOSA Consortium and actively participate in the technical and business working groups, contributing our expertise and helping to further development of modular, open system architectures and technologies," said Aneesh Kothari, vice-president of marketing at Systel.

The SOSA Consortium is creating open system reference architectures applicable to military and commercial sensor systems and a business model that balances stakeholder interests. The architectures employ modular design and use widely supported, consensus-based, nonproprietary standards for key interfaces.