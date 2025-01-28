Military Embedded Systems

Sealevel Systems showing edge computing, other rugged solutions at WEST 2025 show

News

January 28, 2025

Lisa Daigle

Assistant Managing Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Image courtesy Sealevel Systems

WEST 2025 CONFERENCE & EXPOSITION -- SAN DIEGO. Industrial computing company Sealevel Systems is showcasing its Relio R1 Edge Industrial Computer and other soluitions at this week's AFCEA/USNI WEST 2025 Conference and Exposition. 

The company states that it is debuting the newest version of its Relio edge computing device at the show: The R1 Edge combines the newest generation of industrial processors, a modernized video interface, and versatile communication options in a rugged, future-proof design. 

The company announcement also says that it is showing its ruggedized laptop docking stations, advanced communication systems, and other rugged I/O and computing solutions for both modern and legacy defense systems.

Showgoers may visit the Sealevel Systems booth at #1540.

Featured Companies

Sealevel Systems, Inc.

2779 Greenville Highway
Liberty, SC 29657
Website
Categories
Radar/EW - Rugged Computing
Unmanned - Rugged Computing
Topic Tags
Avionics
