Sealevel Systems showing edge computing, other rugged solutions at WEST 2025 show

News

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image courtesy Sealevel Systems

WEST 2025 CONFERENCE & EXPOSITION -- SAN DIEGO. Industrial computing company Sealevel Systems is showcasing its Relio R1 Edge Industrial Computer and other soluitions at this week's AFCEA/USNI WEST 2025 Conference and Exposition.

The company states that it is debuting the newest version of its Relio edge computing device at the show: The R1 Edge combines the newest generation of industrial processors, a modernized video interface, and versatile communication options in a rugged, future-proof design.

The company announcement also says that it is showing its ruggedized laptop docking stations, advanced communication systems, and other rugged I/O and computing solutions for both modern and legacy defense systems.

Showgoers may visit the Sealevel Systems booth at #1540.