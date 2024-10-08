Sentinel radar systems to be sold to Romania

News

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image via RTX WASHINGTON, D.C. The U.S. State Department approved a potential Foreign Military Sale to Romania that includes Sentinel radar systems and related equipment for an estimated cost of $110 million, the department announced in a statement.

Romania requested four AN/MPQ-64 F1 Sentinel radar systems, alongside other equipment such as internet protocol encryptors, identification friend-or-foe crypto appliqué, advanced GPS receivers, and additional command and control systems, according to the statement. The package also includes classified software, training, spare parts, and technical support.

This sale is intended to enhance Romania’s defense capabilities, particularly in deterring potential threats and bolstering its role in NATO operations, the statement reads. RTX Corporation, based in Andover, Massachusetts, will serve as the principal contractor for the deal.