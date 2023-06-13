Thermal management in semiconductor packaging the focus for StratEdge at IMS

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image courtesy StratEdge IEEE INTERNATIONAL MICROWAVE SYMPOSIUM (IMS) 2023, SAN DIEGO. High-performance semiconductor packaging maker StratEdge Corporation is showcasing its thermally efficient line of post-fired and molded ceramic semiconductor packages at this week's IMS symposium in San Diego.

According to a company statement, StratEdge packages can operate across the spectrum from DC to 63+ GHz, while efficiently dissipating heat from compound semiconductor devices including gallium nitride (GaN), gallium arsenide (GaAs), and silicon carbide (SiC).

The StratEdge packaing enables compound semiconductor devices to meet the stringent requirements of such use cases as defense, satellite, test and measurement, automotive, and down-hole.

Casey Krawiec, VP of global sales at StratEdge, described the company's molded ceramic packages as a "nifty solution for space and defense applications," one that can be made using thermally enhanced metal bases that ensure efficient heat dissipation.

IMS attendees can visit StratEdge at Booth 2628.

