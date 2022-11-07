1st multi-role electronically scanned array installed on E-7 for UK air force

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Photo courtesy Boeing

BALTIMORE, Maryland. Northrop Grumman has installed the first multi-role electronically scanned array (MESA) sensor on an E-7 Wedgetail Mk1 Airborne Early Warning & Control (AEW&C) aircraft for the UK's Royal Air Force, the company announced in a statement.

The installation of a MESA sensor on the Wedgetail fleet is intended to improve the aircraft's airborne sensing capability at longer ranges, the statement reads. The company says the sensor contributes to "critical early warning, surveillance, and air battle management functionality."

Using the MESA sensor, the aircraft will be better able to "detect, track and identify airborne and maritime adversary targets at long range, while maintaining continuous surveillance of the operational area," the company claims.

AEW&C aircraft are produced by Boeing, but Northrop Grumman produces the MESA radar that goes on them.