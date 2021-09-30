2021 SOSA Special Edition

John McHale Editorial Director Military Embedded Systems

Welcome to the SOSA Special Edition, which marks the release of the The Open Group Technical Standard for Sensor Open Systems Architecture (SOSA) Reference Architecture, Edition 1.0. This magazine is the first of what will be an annual issue, highlighting editorial content on SOSA from the pages and website of Military Embedded Systems Magazine, as well as the products aligned and conformant to the technical standard – all put together exclusively by our staff. Learn about it all in the 2021 SOSA Special Edition!

Click here to read the 2021 SOSA Special Edition.