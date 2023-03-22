Military Embedded Systems

AEW&C aircraft to be provided to South Korea under new agreement

March 22, 2023

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Image courtesy Bombardier

MELBOURNE, Florida. L3Harris Technologies has entered into a teaming agreement with Israel Aerospace Industries' ELTA Systems Group and Korean Air Lines to provide high-altitude airborne early warning and control (AEW&C) aircraft to South Korea's air force, L3Harris announced in a statement.

L3Harris will use a Bombardier Global 6500 high-altitude business jet as the platform design. It will integrate IAI/ELTA's radar technology and artificial intelligence algorithms, the statement reads.

"The first two aircraft will receive structural modifications in Texas before transferring to an ELTA facility in Israel for integration and radar testing," the statement continues. "Korean Air will lead modification and testing activities of the remaining aircraft in the Republic of Korea. The arrangement will grow a new airborne early warning and control aircraft mission integration capability in the Republic of Korea."

