Air defense battle command system components delivered to Poland by Northrop Grumman

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

U.S. Army photo

HUNTSVILLE, Alabama. Northrop Grumman Corporation has supplied key Integrated Battle Command System (IBCS) components for Poland's WISŁA medium range air defense program, the company announced in a statement. The latest delivery is a step closer to the full fielding of IBCS as part of Poland's air and missile defense program.

The recently shipped IBCS Integrated Fire Control Network (IFCN) relays are set to support the WISŁA program's fielding schedule and marks the first foreign military sale of IBCS, according to the company.

In addition to the IFCN relay deliveries, Northrop Grumman is undertaking a series of integration and test scenarios with the Engagement Operation Centers (EOCs) and the relays. These tests, along with the associated training, are vital steps towards Poland accepting full delivery of their initial systems and reaching Basic Operational Capability later this year, the company says.

The IBCS implements a modular, open, and scalable architecture that aims to enhance the battlespace by disaggregating sensors and effectors and providing a higher level of network integration to improve warfighter decision-making, the statement reads.