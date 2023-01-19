Military Embedded Systems

Air surveillance radars for Ukraine to be provided by Hensoldt

January 19, 2023

Photo courtesy Hensoldt

TAUFKIRCHEN, Germany. Hensoldt will supply two additional TRML-4D radars to Ukraine to provide air defense as part of an order worth $2 million euros, the company announced in a statement.

"At the turn of the year, HENSOLDT had already contracted four TRML-4D radars as part of the IRIS-T SLM air defence system for Ukraine," the statement reads. The company says that the latest two radars will be delivered within three months.

The radars use active electronically scanned array (AESA) radar technology, and the company claims it is capable of detecting, tracking, and classifying several types of aerial targets -- particularly small, fast, and low-flying targets. The company also says the radar can detect and track about 1,500 targets at a radius of up to 250 kilometers.

In October, Hensoldt announced it would send four air defense radars to Ukraine, with one of the radars already delivered and the remaining three to be delivered in the coming months.

