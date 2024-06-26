Military Embedded Systems

Air traffic control radar achieves operational capability for Australian Air Force

News

June 26, 2024

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Air traffic control radar achieves operational capability for Australian Air Force
Image via Hensoldt

CANBERRA, Australia. Hensoldt Australia achieved a milestone for the AIR5431 Phase 2 program by introducing a new Air Traffic Control (ATC) sensor into operational service at the Army Aviation Centre Oakey, reaching initial operational capability (IOC) for the Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF), the company announced in a statement.

The AIR5431 Phase 2 project aims to replace the aging Australian Defence Air Traffic System and Alenia surveillance sensors at Australian Defence Force fixed bases across the country. These new sensors provide enhanced surveillance coverage for fixed base flying operations and support the National Air Traffic Management Surveillance Infrastructure Plan (NASIP), the statement reads.

Additional sites are scheduled for delivery this year, with the final delivery planned for September 2025. The delivery includes an Operational Maintenance Trainer (OMT) manufactured in Germany by Hensoldt and operated in Australia by Hensoldt Australia.

Featured Companies

HENSOLDT

8614 Westwood Center Dr Ste 550
Vienna, VA 22182
Website
Categories
Radar/EW - Sensors
Radar/EW - RF & Microwave
Avionics
Graphic courtesy AdaCore
News
Rapita Systems to showcase AdaCore’s GNAT Pro for Rust at HISC

October 17, 2024

More Avionics
Radar/EW
Image via Raytheon
News
Hensoldt, Raytheon to collaborate on EO/IR systems for NATO forces

October 21, 2024

More Radar/EW
Cyber
Blog
GUEST BLOG: Addressing supply-chain risk and obsolescence in defense

October 10, 2024

More Cyber
Comms
Image via Thales Alenia Space
News
Radar satellites added to IRIDE Earth observation constellation by Thales

October 17, 2024

More Comms