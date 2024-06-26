Air traffic control radar achieves operational capability for Australian Air Force

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image via Hensoldt

CANBERRA, Australia. Hensoldt Australia achieved a milestone for the AIR5431 Phase 2 program by introducing a new Air Traffic Control (ATC) sensor into operational service at the Army Aviation Centre Oakey, reaching initial operational capability (IOC) for the Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF), the company announced in a statement.

The AIR5431 Phase 2 project aims to replace the aging Australian Defence Air Traffic System and Alenia surveillance sensors at Australian Defence Force fixed bases across the country. These new sensors provide enhanced surveillance coverage for fixed base flying operations and support the National Air Traffic Management Surveillance Infrastructure Plan (NASIP), the statement reads.

Additional sites are scheduled for delivery this year, with the final delivery planned for September 2025. The delivery includes an Operational Maintenance Trainer (OMT) manufactured in Germany by Hensoldt and operated in Australia by Hensoldt Australia.