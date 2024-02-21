Army’s Jason Dirner to keynote MOSA Virtual Summit Feb 27

John McHale Editorial Director Military Embedded Systems

SCOTTSDALE, AZ. Jason Dirner – MOSA Chief Engineer, MOSA Management Office , Engineering & Systems Integration (ESI) Directorate, U.S. Army DEVCOM C5ISR Center, will keynote the MOSA Virtual Summit, being held Feb 27 at 11 am Est. Other sessions include: Leveraging MOSA for C5ISR, Electronic Warfare, and Radar Applications; MOSA at the Edge — C5ISR Sensors Across Multiple Domains; and MOSA Strategies for Military Aviation Platforms.

In his position Mr. Dirner is responsible for maintaining the C5ISR/EW Modular Open Suite of Standards (CMOSS). He is involved in various open architecture activities and standards bodies including CMOSS, VICTORY, MORA, and the Sensor Open Systems Architecture (SOSA) Consortium.

Hosted by Military Embedded Systems, the MOSA Virtual Summit is designed to drive awareness and thought leadership around MOSA initiatives like SOSA, the C5ISR/EW Modular Open Suite of Standards (CMOSS), and the Future Airborne Capability Environment (FACE) and aims to study how they impact signal-processing, software, hardware, AI, and RF designs.

Other speakers include: Dr. Alicia Taylor, FACE Consortium Director; Ken Grob, Director of Embedded Computing Architecture, Elma Electronic; John Breitenbach, Director of A&D Markets, Real-Time Innovation (RTI); Dinesh Jain, Senior Product Manager at Abaco Systems; Noah Donaldson, Chief Technical Officer, Annapolis Micro Systems; Jake Braegelmann, VP of Business Development, New Wave DV; Tim Stewart, Director of Business Development, Aitech Systems; and Justin Pearson, Director of Systems Architecture for Lynx Software Technologies.

John McHale, EVP & Group Editorial Director for Military Embedded Systems is the event host.

