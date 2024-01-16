China anti-jamming market to grow 8% over next 5 years: report

News

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

DUBLIN, Ireland. The China anti-jamming market will grow an average of 8.37% over the next five years, a new report predicts.

The report, from Research and Markets, states that after reaching $658.63 million in 2022, the market will continue to experience significant growth and development "driven by the country's increasing reliance on advanced technologies in various sectors, including military, navigation, telecommunications, and transportation."

Growth in China's military and defense sector will be a key factor driving future growth in the anti-jamming market, the report adds.

"The Chinese government has been heavily investing in the modernization of its armed forces, emphasizing the development of cutting-edge technologies to enhance its defense capabilities," the report states. "As a result, there has been a growing demand for anti-jamming solutions to protect military communication networks, radar systems, and satellite-based navigation systems from hostile jamming attempts. This has prompted domestic and international defense technology companies to participate actively in the Chinese anti-jamming market, offering a wide range of solutions, from jamming detection and mitigation systems to resilient communication platforms."