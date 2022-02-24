Deep-space radar capability in development with Northrop Grumman

Military Embedded Systems

News

February 24, 2022

Emma Helfrich

FALLS CHURCH, Va. Northrop Grumman Corporation has won a $341 million contract by the U.S. Space Force (USSF) Space Systems Command (SSC) to develop, test, and deliver a Deep-Space Advanced Radar Capability (DARC) in support of its Space Domain Awareness mission.

According to company officials, the DARC program will aim to field a ground-based radar intended to provide the United States with enhanced space domain awareness for geostationary orbit. DARC will be engineered to provide an all-weather, 24/7 capability to monitor the dynamic geosynchronous orbital environment.

The company claims that DARC will augment the military’s space surveillance network as an additional sensor with increased capacity and capability to monitor deep space objects and eventually provide full global coverage.

The initial DARC contract includes the design, development, and delivery of a Site 1 system located in the Indo-Pacific region, expected to be completed in 2025. There will be a follow-on of two additional sites strategically placed around the world.

 

